2,906 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,906 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

