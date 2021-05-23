$362.27 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $362.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.60 million to $397.30 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $18.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,816.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

NYSE AMC traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 53,937,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,711,072. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.85.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,859,074 shares of company stock worth $25,910,149. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

