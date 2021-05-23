$376.36 Million in Sales Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report $376.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.16 million and the highest is $379.91 million. ICF International reported sales of $353.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

ICFI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.02. 38,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. ICF International has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $226,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,386,247. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICF International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

