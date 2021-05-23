$43.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will announce sales of $43.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.65 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.88% and a negative net margin of 101.02%. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 3,450,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,843. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 3.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

