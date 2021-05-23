433,891 Shares in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 433,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,502,000. FLIR Systems makes up 0.9% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of FLIR Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 46.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,989. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.39 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

