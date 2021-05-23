$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post $46.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the lowest is $46.50 million. BigCommerce posted sales of $36.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year sales of $196.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.08 million to $198.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $239.69 million, with estimates ranging from $231.22 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BigCommerce.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.12. 722,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,752. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.51. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -49.63.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,402.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,050,618 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,127,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BigCommerce (BIGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.