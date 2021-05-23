4,706 Shares in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $1,509,500. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dillard’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.08. The company had a trading volume of 341,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,500. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $152.19.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is -21.98%.

About Dillard's

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

