4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,900.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and last traded at GBX 2,875 ($37.56), with a volume of 24058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,820 ($36.84).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,780 ($36.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £807.47 million and a PE ratio of 368.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,398.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,459.51.

In related news, insider Kevin Lyons-Tarr sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,465 ($32.21), for a total value of £44,517.90 ($58,162.92). Also, insider Charles John Brady purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,486 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,860 ($32,479.75).

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

