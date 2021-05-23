4NEW Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,158.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. 4NEW has a total market cap of $23,777.72 and approximately $3,158.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 78.1% against the US dollar. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.00720236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00074650 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

