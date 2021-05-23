$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report sales of $59.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.99 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $240.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $242.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $251.59 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saul Centers.

BFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $992.41 million, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $44.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

