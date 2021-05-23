6,223 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.52. 725,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,260. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.51 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.82.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

