$78.74 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $78.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $79.10 million. American Public Education reported sales of $82.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $413.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $455.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.05 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $657.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%.

APEI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in American Public Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in American Public Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. 72,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $524.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

