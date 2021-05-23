$780,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post $780,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $16.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $30.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.25 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $7.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 593,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,314. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

