7,966 Shares in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,348,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 119,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 60,978 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 74,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,147 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41.

