$846.61 Million in Sales Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce $846.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $853.10 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,192,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

