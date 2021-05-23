9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Receives $5.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMTR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Brookline Capital Acquisition reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,522. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $450,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 2,763,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR remained flat at $$1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,557. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

