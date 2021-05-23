AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,226.00

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,226 ($29.08) and traded as low as GBX 2,110 ($27.57). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,145 ($28.02), with a volume of 34,745 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,226 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,068.17. The company has a market cap of £485.24 million and a P/E ratio of 167.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.