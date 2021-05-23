AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

