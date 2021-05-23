Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 123.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,319 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The company has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

