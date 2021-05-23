Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 1,112,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,038. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,433.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $895,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $29,555,955. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

