Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.57) Per Share

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adicet Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.55). Wedbush also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ACET stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. now owns 728,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,268 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 395,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,864 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $197,756.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

