Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $28.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $252,588.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the third quarter worth $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140,402 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

ACET traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 138,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,508. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $459.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.45. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.