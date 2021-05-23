Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.29. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

