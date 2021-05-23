Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,227,000 after buying an additional 170,514 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 360,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. 1,431,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,583. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.03. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

