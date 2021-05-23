Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $115.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

WMS traded up $4.74 on Friday, reaching $112.09. The stock had a trading volume of 649,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,196. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

