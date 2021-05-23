Advisors Preferred LLC Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 65.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000.

Shares of SMOG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.01. 4,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,100. VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65.

