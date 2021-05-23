Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $92.03. 2,430,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,678. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

