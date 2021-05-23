Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,655,000.

BATS IEO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.04. 95,106 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $70.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.72.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

