Aeon Price Down 50% Over Last Week (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 23% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Aeon has a market cap of $13.39 million and $54,177.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.03 or 0.00595800 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 208.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 264.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

