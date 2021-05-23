AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives $69.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,286. AerCap has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

