Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the highest is ($0.61). Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.83) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 983,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AERI stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 471,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,540. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

