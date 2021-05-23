Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,375. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock worth $2,006,958. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

