Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$108.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEM. TD Securities decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$101.89.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$86.98 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The firm has a market cap of C$21.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,088,165.10. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.90 per share, with a total value of C$174,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,139 shares in the company, valued at C$4,832,816.10. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,861 shares of company stock valued at $645,908.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.