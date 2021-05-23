Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.90.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.83. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion and a PE ratio of -8.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 6elm Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $746,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 529.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,400,000 after purchasing an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

