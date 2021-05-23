Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) traded up 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.96 and last traded at $119.96. 2,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.73.

EADSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Airbus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

