Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $196.70 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.