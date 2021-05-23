Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.06. 22,825,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,222,275. The firm has a market cap of $571.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $196.70 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

