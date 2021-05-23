All Sports Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.84 Million (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, All Sports has traded down 61.4% against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $13.23 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00058676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.39 or 0.00832434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.28 or 0.07914129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00078210 BTC.

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

