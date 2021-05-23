Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

NYSE:ADS opened at $117.71 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

