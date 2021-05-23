Alliance Global Partners Cuts MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target to C$1.00

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LABS. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. MediPharm Labs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.13.

Shares of TSE:LABS opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. MediPharm Labs has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.96.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

