Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 17,367 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ITT were worth $117,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after buying an additional 2,265,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ITT by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,494,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,070,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $84,951,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.