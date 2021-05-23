Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,184,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 139,257 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $132,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.22. 3,513,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.20. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Mizuho upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

