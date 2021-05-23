Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.44% of Saia worth $148,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Saia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,762. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.71 and a 200 day moving average of $203.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

