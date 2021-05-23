Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,325 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $140,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.19. The stock had a trading volume of 137,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,664. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.58.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

