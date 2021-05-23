Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,968,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,822,385,000 after buying an additional 366,443 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after buying an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after buying an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.24. 1,020,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.76.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.