Allred Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 613 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in Cree by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cree by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,035 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cree by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CREE traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.29. 1,228,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CREE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Cree in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

