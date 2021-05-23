Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,095 BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 58,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 69,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,826. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

