Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $59,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 84.81%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

