Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $439.82. The stock had a trading volume of 712,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $431.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

