Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CEO David J. Stetson Buys 5,000 Shares

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. 184,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.